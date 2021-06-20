WOOD, Ivan Winston "Chip"



Mr. Ivan Winston "Chip" Wood loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather died peacefully, surrounded by his family, in Forsyth County, GA on June 12th, 2021 at the age of 87.



Chip is survived by his wife of 63 years, Anne Allen "Susie" Wood, children, Allen Winston Wood (Beth), Ashley Wood Duke (Steve) both of Cumming, GA and Angela Wood Cate (Brian) of Roswell, GA, grandchildren, Tony Yawn (Jennifer), Amanda Henderson (Kevin), Winston Wood, Jordan Duke, Eliza Duke, Macie Jean Duke, Candler Cate, and Kylie Cate and two great grandchildren, Eliza Henderson and Will Henderson. He is preceded in death by parents Dewey Buren Wood and Emma Fanning Wood and older brother Charles D. Wood.



Chip was born on December 19,1933 in Decatur; Georgia. Chip grew up in the north Atlanta neighborhood of Garden Hills where he was a lifeguard at the local pool and attended Peachtree Road United Methodist Church. He graduated from North Fulton High School in Atlanta and attended the University of Georgia in Athens, GA where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha fraternity. He married Anne Allen on October 4,1957 in Decatur, Georgia. Chip served in the Georgia Air National Guard for eight years during the 1950s concluding in 1959. Chip and Susie raised their family in the Channing Hills area of Atlanta where he went to work for The Marble Products Company as Sales Manager in 1959 after several years with The Southern Concrete Company. He later worked with his brother Charles in the commercial real estate business with Charles D. Wood and Associates throughout the 1970s. Chip and Susie had been retired for many years during which they enjoyed extensive travel with many of their friends. He was an original member of the Buckhead Boys in the Buckhead area of Atlanta. He was also an Assistant Scoutmaster with BSA Troop 232 at Northwest Presbyterian Church in Atlanta where the family were members for nearly 30 years prior to moving to Forsyth County in 1987, after which they joined Cumming First United Methodist Church in the late 1980s where they have been active since.



Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced soon. The family would like to thank Pruitt Hospice for their assistance and dedication to Chip's care.

