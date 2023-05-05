Wood, Elizabeth

WOOD (DOWD),



Elizabeth "Libby"



1952-2023



Libby Wood had an infectious laugh and a sharp wit. She enjoyed bridge and loved opera, animals, good books and "Star Wars." She was clever, generous and an avid gardener. She was a loyal friend, a loving wife, a fiercely protective mother, and playful grandmother. Sadly, she lost her battle with depression on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.



Elizabeth Dowd—Lib, Libby, Nana—was born to Willis Frank and Sally Carson Dowd in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 23, 1952. She and her five siblings grew up happily on a farm at Red Bird Hill where she learned from her mother to play a great game of tennis. As the oldest child, she could be bossy when directing sisters in imaginary horse shows in the front yard and later became an accomplished horsewoman. She continued to ride throughout her life.



She attended Charlotte Country Day School, went to Hollins College (now Hollins University) before transferring to the University of North Carolina; she graduated in 1974. Never lacking in persistent suitors, it was there she met her future husband, Edward Jenner Wood, III. But she took a detour to Vail, Colorado where she worked as a waitress and skied gracefully. Returning to North Carolina, she earned an M.Ed. at North Carolina State University. During this time, she and Jenner reconnected and married on July 1, 1978.



Before the children arrived, Libby worked as a career counselor at Agnes Scott College—a job for which she was made and loved as much as the students loved her. She later became an aerobics instructor—naturally commanding the room in leggings and leotards.



Libby and Jenner raised their three children, Sally, Miller, and Jenner IV, in the Peachtree Battle neighborhood of Atlanta. She was enthusiastically involved in their school and sports activities. At Trinity School she produced their 6th Grade Opera events: "HMS Pinafore" (Sally), "The Mikado" (Miller), and "Carmen" (Jenner).



Of her many trips, she adored Africa and Paris and enjoyed at least a dozen trips following the Atlanta Braves, ultimately becoming a big fan. She enjoyed visits hunting for quail in South Georgia and was especially adept at wrangling the horses. Favorite family trips were to Figure Eight Island and Montreat, North Carolina, as well as repeated adventures at her sister Abie's ranch, Two Bar Spear, in Pinedale, Wyoming.



Libby was a voracious reader, fiction and non-fiction, and a valued member of a bridge group. She participated in the 19th C History class. She enjoyed dear friends in her Lunch Bunch, at the Pilates studio, and the Trinity School Moms group.



She rejoiced in being Nana, particularly as an animated reader to her six grandchildren, and provided over-the-top decorations and goodies for all holidays, especially Halloween. She could be a trickster and goofy but, on a more serious note, her grandchildren agree she perfected buttered broccoli. She was generous. She showed up when needed and without being asked.



Libby is survived by Edward Jenner Wood, III, her devoted husband of almost 45 years. Also surviving are her daughters, Sally Dowd Wood (Niko Schutte) of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and Frances Miller Wood of Atlanta; and her son, Edward Jenner Wood, IV (Emily) of Charlotte. She was extremely proud of her doctor daughter, Sally; her adventurous daughter, Miller; and her son, Jenner, who now dedicates himself to the family business. She adored her grandchildren, Jenner, Worth, "Cac," and Elizabeth "Roddey" Schutte; and Jenner and Howell Wood.



She also had an enduring and trusting bond with her siblings: Carson Dowd Howard (Jeff), Willis Frank Dowd IV, Abigail Dunlap Dowd (Billy Splane), Perry Dunlap Dowd (Tom Herzog), and McAlister "Cackie" Dowd (John Hennis). She is also survived by cousins from Charlotte and Mississippi, as well as many nieces and nephews and longtime friends who will miss her greatly.



There will be a Memorial Service at 11 AM, on Saturday, May 6, at First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, 1328 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30309, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family knows Libby would appreciate donations to her daily dose of news and music, WABE/PBS, 1575 Northside Drive, NW, UNIT 350, Atlanta, GA 30318 or www.wabe.org; the Jefferson Scholar Foundation, 112 Clarke Court, Charlottesville, VA 22903 or www.jeffersonscholars.org; or LifeLine Animal Project, 3180 Presidential Drive, Atlanta, GA 30340 or www.lifelineanimal.org.



