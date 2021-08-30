Wood, Carolyn

ajc logo
WOOD (LANGLEY), Carolyn Alice

Age 75, of Roswell, GA, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021 at her residence.

A Celebration of Life service for Carolyn will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021 in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home.

Carolyn was born September 30, 1945 in Atlanta, GA, to the late Luther Dillard Langley and the late Mary Alice Sumpter; also preceding Carolyn in death are brothers, Bo Langley and Lee Langley and sister, Lorraine Langley Todd.

Carolyn was a longtime member of St. David's Episcopal Church. She loved gardening and travels to Europe. She enjoyed being a mentor to all of her nieces and nephews. After retirement, Carolyn acquired her Bachelors in History, Magna Cum Laude at Georgia State University at the age of 72. Times dearest to Carolyn's heart were the moments she spent with her family and friends.

She is survived by beloved husband and daughter, Robert E. Wood and Elizabeth Alice Wood, as well as stepdaughter Katherine Leigh Wood McCormack and stepson Michael Martin Wood. Other living relatives include brother and close friend Irby Langley.

Online condolences at maybe expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com.

Arrangements by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.



Funeral Home Information

Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory

5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Peachtree Corners, GA

30092

