Wood, Beverly

WOOD (AMOS), Beverly Jo



Beverly Amos Wood, 76, died peacefully on December 7, 2022 after a short illness. She was born in Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta on November 1, 1946 to Dale and Alma Amos. After the death of her mother in 1951, she and her sister were raised by their grandmother and aunt, Olga Amos and Lorraine Hitt. Beverly graduated from Dykes High School in Atlanta in 1964 and went on to Oglethorpe University, from which she graduated in 1970. After teaching English for a few years, she worked in several business offices, eventually managing her own vehicle inspection company. Previously married to the late Stan Dowd and to Phil Rosenberg, Beverly married Robert Wood in 2008.



Beverly will be remembered as a cheerful, kind, and gentle person who loved her family and her many friends. She was always willing to help anyone in need, whether human or animal. Throughout her life, she adopted numerous stray cats and dogs and loved them all dearly. Some of Beverly's happiest times were spent at gatherings of her "Wine and Whine" ladies group and on trips to Mexico Beach with Robert.



Beverly is survived by her husband, Robert Wood of Snellville, GA; her sister, Jan Owens (Robert) of Roswell, GA; her niece, Katherine L. Owens of Roswell, GA; her nephew, James P. Owens (Whitney) of Savannah, GA; her great-nieces, Anna and Abby Owens of Savannah, GA; several cousins; and a host of friends.



Beverly will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to the Atlanta Humane Society, the ASPCA, or to the animal charity of your choice.

