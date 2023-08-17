WOOD (PRITCHARD), Betty



Betty Pritchard Wood died August 10, 2023, at the age of 82. Betty was born to Rufus Aubrey Pritchard and Bernice Sutton Pritchard in Gibsonville, NC, August 27, 1940. She graduated from Warwick High School in Newport News, VA and went on to attend Mary Washington College and The University of Virginia. Betty met Warren early in life on the Highland Park playground; however, it wasn't until college when they were set up on a date that they fell in love. On November 18, 1961, Betty married her sweetheart, Warren Simon Wood. Betty and Warren stayed happily married their entire lives! Betty loved to serve the Lord, her family, friends, and the community. Betty was a servant; it was in her heart! She was active in Warwick United Memorial UMC and First Baptist Church Newport News, and served on the Boards of the Virginia Baptist Children's Home & Family Services Foundation and Hope Tree Family Ministries. Betty loved this country, and she showed it through her service to the military community, her service with the USO, her flair for decorating, and her patriotic attire. Betty was a schoolteacher for many years. She worked for a stint at Thalhimers Dept. Store selling furs but eventually found her calling in real estate and went on to become a top producer, selling homes throughout Tidewater, VA. In January 2016, Betty and Warren moved to Atlanta, GA, to be near their children, grandchildren, and Warren's sister, Anne Armstrong. Betty was a sweetheart and was adored by all those she encountered throughout her life. She was kind, gentle, forgiving, compassionate, understanding, driven, and tough as nails. The world was a better place with Betty Wood in it, and we will be forever grateful to have been loved by her and shown the path of the Lord. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Warren; and son, Warren Gregory Wood. She is survived by her children, Charles Furman Wood (Sherri) and William Armstrong Wood (Susan); her grandchildren, Lily, Jack, Carter, Parker, and Patrick Wood; her brother, Greg Pritchard (Brenda); and a host of others. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Virginia Baptist Children's Home & Family Services Foundation (Hope Tree Family Services), the USO of Georgia, or your favorite charity. A memorial service will be held at Kingswood Methodist Church in Dunwoody, GA, Friday, August 18 at 2:00 PM. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners, GA 30092.





