WOMACK, Terressa Joyce "Terri"



Terressa "Terri" Joyce Womack, age 70 of Monroe, died Thursday, August 12, 2021. Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Scott Miller and Mr. Alex Wiley officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

