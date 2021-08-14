ajc logo
X

Womack, Terressa

File photo
Caption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

WOMACK, Terressa Joyce "Terri"

Terressa "Terri" Joyce Womack, age 70 of Monroe, died Thursday, August 12, 2021. Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Scott Miller and Mr. Alex Wiley officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Scot Ward Funeral Services - Green Meadow Chapel

699 American Legion Road

Conyers, GA

30012

https://www.scotward.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
DeParo, Joseph
2
Butler, Billy
3
Salter, Jone
4
Willie, Taylor
5
Taylor, Jonnie
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top