WOMACK, Sandra



Mrs. Sandra Elizabeth McCart Womack, age 80 of Marietta, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Funeral service will be 3 PM, Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta with Rev. Joe Buckner officiating. She is survived by her 3 children, John Womack IV, Cassandra Rounds and her husband Tony, and Elizabeth Tyrrell and her husband Scott. She also has one living sister, Elaine Ferguson. Mrs. Womack has 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, one nephew, and a host of great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence Bryant McCart and Dorothy Humphries McCart, and her brother Melvin McCart.



Mrs. Womack was much loved by her family and all that had the privilege of knowing her. She will be forever and greatly missed.



