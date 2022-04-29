Womack, Roxianne

WOMACK (KING), Roxianne



It is with great sadness that the family of Roxianne King Womack announces her passing on April 18, 2022. Roxianne was born to parents Wayne (dec.) and Reba king on August 08, 1956 in Griffin GA. She graduated from South Cobb High School in 1974, and received her RN from Georgia Baptist Nursing School in 1977; working for Cobb Hospital (Wellstar Cobb) for over twenty years and in clinical trials with Georgia Lung Associates and Atlanta Diabetes subsequently. Roxianne is survived by her devoted husband Bobby; sons, Maxwell and Isaac; mother, Reba King; sister, Marie King; brother and sisters-in-law, Barry and Anita Womack, Vivian Sims; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Roxianne was a loving, caring, compassionate person, always placing others before herself. She was an avid reader, excellent cook, and loved "playing in the dirt" of her garden. If you met her as a stranger, you left as a friend. A celebration of Roxianne's life will be held on May 7, 2022 at Dillinger Park, Cartersville GA, at Pavilion 4. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Atlanta Community Mission or St. Judes Childrens Hospital.

