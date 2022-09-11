WOMACK, Laura Frances



Laura Frances McArthur Womack, of Lawrenceville GA, died September 8, 2022. Laura was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ed of 66 years; and her siblings, Betty Godfrey, Lewise Newman, and James McArthur. She is survived by four children, Lynda Kenney (Bob) of Marietta GA, Jenni Franklin of Lawrenceville GA, Edward L. Womack (Lynn) of Cumming GA, and Susan Hudlow (Tom) of Cape San Blas FL; ten grandchildren, Robbi Kenney of Charleston SC, Laura Kenney (Will Gronke) of Ivanhoe, Victoria (Australia), Chris Franklin of Johnson City TN, Jennifer Primm of Greenville SC, Edward Kenney (Kate) of Marietta GA, Matt Womack (Caty) of Milton GA, Whitney Frendt (Shay) of Wake Forest NC, Kyle Womack (Jenny) of Huntersville NC, Hannah Vreeland (Cam) of League City TX, and Thames Hudlow of Austin TX; fourteen great-grandchildren, Will Kenney, Sophie Primm, Miles Primm, Jake Kenney, Summer Frendt, Mack Kenney, Hunter Womack, Walker Frendt, Olivia Womack, Keller Vreeland, Hayden Womack, Kinsley Womack, Callaway McArthur Vreeland, and Hayley Womack; and many beloved nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren. Born in Atlanta on May 11, 1928, Laura was the second of four children born to James Lewis McArthur and Mattie Leek Pope McArthur. She was graduated from Decatur Girls High and married Edward McCormick Womack in 1946. Laura and Ed raised four children and lived in Georgia, Alabama, and Florida before retiring and moving to Lawrenceville, GA. Laura was a teacher, choir member, and mentor of youth at several Baptist churches in Tallahassee, Hialeah, and Gainesville FL; Stone Mountain, Waycross, Macon, and Decatur GA; and Anniston AL. She was also an antique collector and proprietor for much of her adult life, including several years as owner of Mama's Memories in Decatur, GA. Laura was a faithful member of Smoke Rise Baptist Church for more than 25 years. Her life was characterized by her love of God, her sense of humor and optimism for life, and her unfailing devotion and generosity to her family and friends. The funeral service to celebrate the life of Laura McArthur Womack will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Smoke Rise Baptist Church, Stone Mountain, GA. Burial will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends also on Monday, September, 12, 2022 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Smoke Rise Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

