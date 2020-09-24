Womack, James

WOMACK, III, James A. Mr. James A. Womack, III, 77, of Newnan, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, at Newnan Piedmont Hospital, surrounded by his family. Born on March 6, 1943, in Atlanta, son of the late James A. Womack, Jr. and Ella Womack. Jim graduated from South West High School and was a member of the US Marine Corp. Reserves. He attended West Georgia College where he met his wife Carol. Jim worked as an Air Traffic Controller at Atlanta ARTCC in Hampton, Georgia for many years. Jim became President and Co-Owner of Specialty Finishes Inc. which grew to become one of the largest commercial painting companies in the United States. Jim's hobbies included sailing and flying. He had his captain's license and enjoyed sailing off the coast of Hilton Head Island. He was also a licensed pilot and logged many hours flying his Cirrus SR22. Jim will be remembered for his kind and generous spirit. He treated and cared for everyone with compassion and without judgment. Jim donated generously to several charities including Scottish Rite Hospital. He also flew several flights for Angel Flight providing medical transport for patients. First and foremost, he loved his family and grandchildren, Survivors include his wife, Carol Tolbert Womack; children, James A. Womack IV of Hilton Head, S.C., and Jennifer Blair (Greg) of Tyrone; grandchildren, Nick Blair and Jonah Blair; sister, Barbara Clark; and niece and nephew, Terri Clark and Todd Clark. Jim will be missed by his family. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. For those that wish to honor Mr. Womack's memory, the family requests donations are made to one of his favorite charities: Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at https://www.choa.org/donors-and-volunteers/ways-to-give Angel Flight Soars https://www.angelflightsoars.org/supporting-us/supporting-angel-flight-online-donation?&type=3 Higgins Funeral Home Hillcrest Chapel is honored to serve the family of James A. Womack, III. Please visit www.hillcrestchapelcares.com to share your memories or leave a condolence message.

