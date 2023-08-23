WOMACK, Darwin



Darwin Wasson Womack, age 97, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on August 7, 2023. He was a humble, selfless, and devoted family man and public servant. Darwin was born on February 7, 1926 and served in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1944 to 1945.



After his military service, Darwin pursued a career in education. He worked as a teacher, principal, and superintendent of Rhea and Roane County Schools in Tennessee from 1949 to 1961. He then served as the Assistant Superintendent of Schools for Facilities and Maintenance in the Atlanta Public Schools district from 1962 to 1988. He served as National President of the Council for Educational Facilities Planners in 1977.



Darwin was a dedicated member of Saint James United Methodist Church in Atlanta. He found solace and strength in his faith.



His community service centered on Civitan and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation where he earned the title "Grandfather with a Cause" in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 1995 and a C.F. Foundation lifetime achievement award.



In his free time, Darwin enjoyed various hobbies such as do-it-yourself repairs and improvements, fishing, golf, tennis, camping, and running the Peachtree Road Race. He also cherished spending time with his family and attending concerts, movies, and theater performances.



A memorial service to honor Darwin's life will be held at 2 PM on August 26, 2023, at H.M Patterson & Son Oglethorpe Hill Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to his family's "Team Breathe" fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at this link: https://fundraisers.hakuapp.com/sue-henderson-scott-womack-1.



Darwin is survived by his loving wife, Mary; his daughter Sue; his sons, Mark and Scott; his grandchildren, Kristen, Tyler, Mason, Will, Josiah, and Samuel; and his great-grandchildren, Ace, Charlotte, A.J., and Ellis.



Darwin Wasson Womack will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing him.





