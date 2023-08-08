WOLTERS, Lorellee



Lorellee Wright Wolters, age 84, passed away on August 5, 2023 from complications of pneumonia and a lifelong struggle with lupus. She rested peacefully at home with family and caregivers as she was brought home to her lord and savior. Lorellee was born in Gross Pointe, Michigan where her family lived until they moved to Atlanta, Georgia in 1952. She attended Northside High School and the University of Georgia where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. It was in Athens where she met her future husband Rick who was training at the Athens Navy Supply Corps School. The young couple eventually settled in the Sandy Springs community where they raised their three young children. She was active in the community her entire life especially as a member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church and founding member and past President of The Sandy Springs Society which has donated millions of dollars to the community. Lorellee also was involved in leadership and membership roles of the PTA, various garden clubs, bridge clubs, The Peachtree Racket Club and a multitude of charities including fundraising for the Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School in north Georgia. Lorellee was well known for her beautiful smile, impeccable style and most importantly her keen interest in the lives of everyone who crossed her path.



She gathered her strength to battle the lifelong complications of lupus through her unconditional love and devotion to her four grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Richard Wolters; sons, Garrett (Margaret) Wolters, Gregory (Jeff) Wolters; daughter, Allison (John) Baxley; four grandchildren, Mary Scott (Walter) Jameson, Maggie (Chris) Smith, Max Baxley, Jake Baxley; and a host of loving family, friends and caregivers.



For memorials given in her name, the family requests donations made to lupus.org and sandyspringssociety.org. A funeral for family and friends will be held Wednesday, August 16 at 2 PM at The Lodge at Peachtree Presbyterian Church. The family is hosting a reception immediately following the service.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com