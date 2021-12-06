WOLPERT, Irene



With heavy hearts, we announce that Irene Wolpert, age 107, passed into internal peace on December 3, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Beloved by her family, she was a patient, kind and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Born in Maryland on September 17, 1914, she was preceded by her parents, her husband and her siblings. She is survived by her children, Elaine Salsburg, Karen St. Laurent and Janet Wolf (husband: Jeff Goldworn); her grandchildren Dawn Salsburg, Brad Salsburg (wife: Rosann); Alison White (husband: Adam) Alex Wolf (wife: Heather), and Tracey Jenkins (husband: Tony); great-grandchildren, Corinne and Jennifer Salsburg, Travis and Charlie White, Reanna and Maya Wolf, and Nate Jenkins. Special thanks to her wonderful caretakers Embelly Williams and Hidayatou Diallo. A graveside service will be held at Arlington Memorial Park at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, December 7th.


