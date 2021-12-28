Wolfkiel, Sharon

Hamburger icon
Obituaries
Sharon M. Wolfkiel, age 55, of Smyrna, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021. A memorial service will be held 4 PM, Thursday, December 30, 2021 in the chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. Ms. Wolfkiel was a graduate of Yale University, and received her Juris Doctorate from the University of Arizona. She practiced law with John Foy and Associates. Ms. Wolfkiel is survived by her parents Robert and Louise Wolfkiel, brother and sister-in-law Bob and Diane Wolfkiel, nieces Daria and Gabriella Wolfkiel, her beloved pups Jack and Brody, and her childhood best friend Christina. The family will receive friends from 3-4 PM, Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the funeral home. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com, 770-435-4467




Funeral Home Information

Carmichael Funeral Homes - Smyrna

2950 King Street S.E.

Smyrna, GA

30080

https://www.carmichaelfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

