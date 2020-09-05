WOLFE, Lynuell Yvette On Sunday, August 16, 2020, Lynuell Yvette Wolfe, a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to many, passed away at the age of 54. Lynn was born on February 19, 1966, in Fort Gordon, GA, to Nancy Rodgers-Owens and the late Jerry Rodgers Jr. She is survived by her husband Glenn Wolfe, her son Enzo T. Walton, many relatives, and friends. Her loving smile and kindness will forever live on in the hearts and minds of all whose lives she touched.

