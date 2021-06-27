WOLFE, Charles Boris



Charles Boris Wolfe, age 92, of Cumming, GA, passed away peacefully in his sleep June 12, 2021, at the Hope Memory Care Center in Dacula, GA.



Charles was born on August 28, 1928 in Berlin, Germany, as Karl-Heinz Wolfgang Slosarek. At the end of World War II, at the age of 16, he was drafted into the German army for the final defense of Berlin. Failing to find the American forces to whom he wished to surrender, he ultimately surrendered to British forces. He was released after six months in a POW camp, returned to Berlin, worked various jobs, and finished school. He then met and befriended a U.S. general who arranged for his employment with the U.S. Occupation Forces in Wiesbaden, Germany, and later sponsored his emigration to the United States in 1955. Charles moved to Atlanta, GA, in the late 1950s, where he worked for a series of companies that led him to run his own business.



Charles was proud to become a U.S. citizen, and was an avid reader of history to better understand the era in which he lived. Never shy about indulging himself in life's luxuries, he lived up to his nickname, "the prince." He traveled frequently to Florida, as he loved spending free time near the ocean, and to Germany to visit with family and business contacts there.



Charles was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Scot Wolfe, and Scot's wife, JoAnn Baker. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Margot Charlotte Wolfe (nee Gast); two adult sons, Marc (Sarah) and Eric (Lisa); and two grandchildren, Nicholas and Caitlin. The family requests donations be made to a charity of your choosing. The family will hold a private service.

