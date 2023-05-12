X

Wolf, Jaqueline

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WOLF, Jaqueline

In Loving Memory of Jaqueline Rose Wolf, "Jackie".

Jackie, a gentle, beloved, and cherished presence, departed from this world on May 9, 2023. She was a beacon of light and love that will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Born on November 21, 1938, Jackie was a native Atlantan. Jackie found happiness in all things whether she was spending time with her two children, five grandchildren, playing in her two mahjong groups, painting, visiting the High Museum, and attending the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Dave Wolf Jr.; and her mother and father, Gertrude and Sidney Rose. She is survived by her two children, Andi Morse and Jeff Wolf, son-in-law, Gordon Morse; daughter-in-law, Toni Wolf; her grandchildren, Madeline Morse, Carly Morse, Jessica Arbiser, Ethan Arbiser, and Alexander Wolf; her brother, Richard Rose; and her sister in-law, Joan Rose.

Jackie leaves behind a legacy of love and resilience that will continue to inspire and guide us. May her memory be a blessing, and may we all live our lives with the same kindness, grace, and love that she bestowed upon us.

There will be a private burial followed by a Memorial Service on Friday, May 12, 12:00 PM EST at The Temple. Shiva will be observed at The Temple directly following the Memorial Service.

Donation can be made to The William Breman Jewish Home or the Weinstein Hospice. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia commission votes to remove ‘diversity’ from teacher prep rules6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

YSL trial: Rapper Young Thug taken to hospital after falling ill before court
9h ago

Credit: Marietta Police Department

WATCH: ‘Hang on! Hang on!’ Woman above I-75 saved by Marietta officer
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia football player apologizes for ‘racially insensitive’ remarks
13h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia football player apologizes for ‘racially insensitive’ remarks
13h ago

Credit: TNS

Three Georgia men die in Phoenix Air jet crash off California coast
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Danley, Elizabeth
1h ago
Didion, Dennis
1h ago
Bennett-Austin, Dorian
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons 2023 schedule is out - our beat writer's week-by-week breakdown
4h ago
Did Trump’s town hall remarks give Georgia prosecutors additional ammunition?
9h ago
Georgia 2020 election fraud claims: What investigators found
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top