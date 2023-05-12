WOLF, Jaqueline



In Loving Memory of Jaqueline Rose Wolf, "Jackie".



Jackie, a gentle, beloved, and cherished presence, departed from this world on May 9, 2023. She was a beacon of light and love that will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.



Born on November 21, 1938, Jackie was a native Atlantan. Jackie found happiness in all things whether she was spending time with her two children, five grandchildren, playing in her two mahjong groups, painting, visiting the High Museum, and attending the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Dave Wolf Jr.; and her mother and father, Gertrude and Sidney Rose. She is survived by her two children, Andi Morse and Jeff Wolf, son-in-law, Gordon Morse; daughter-in-law, Toni Wolf; her grandchildren, Madeline Morse, Carly Morse, Jessica Arbiser, Ethan Arbiser, and Alexander Wolf; her brother, Richard Rose; and her sister in-law, Joan Rose.



Jackie leaves behind a legacy of love and resilience that will continue to inspire and guide us. May her memory be a blessing, and may we all live our lives with the same kindness, grace, and love that she bestowed upon us.



There will be a private burial followed by a Memorial Service on Friday, May 12, 12:00 PM EST at The Temple. Shiva will be observed at The Temple directly following the Memorial Service.



Donation can be made to The William Breman Jewish Home or the Weinstein Hospice. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

