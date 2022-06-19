Wolf, Barbara

WOLF (BANKS), Barbara Lynn



Barbara Lynn (Banks) Wolf, Bonnie to all those she knew and loved, passed away on June 5, 2022, due to natural causes. She was 78 years old.



The daughter and youngest child of Solomon Julius and Rachel Brown Banks, Bonnie was born and raised in Richmond, Virginia. After studying at Virginia Commonwealth University, she spent time travelling the world and started a career with National Geographic. While living in the D.C. area she met and fell in love with Marty Wolf, a captain in the Air Force who was stationed nearby. They were married on November 30, 1970, and moved to Gainesville, Florida, where Bonnie supported Marty as he studied at the University of Florida. Upon completion of his MBA, they settled in Atlanta, Georgia to start a family.



Bonnie went on to raise three accomplished sons with her husband, remaining active in the Atlanta Jewish community and leading an engaging social life. She was especially passionate about playing tennis, and went on to win many local titles in the community and city leagues. She also started a successful party planning company with her close friend. Although she suffered from a deep depression - a disease that essentially took her from the world for a time - she got help and was able to battle her way back into life again with the support and love of her family. Eventually, Bonnie retired to St. Simon's Island, where she enjoyed expressions of art and photography, as well as the laid-back beach scene.



Bonnie is survived by her three sons, Andrew, Roger, and Stuart. She touched the lives of all that knew her, and her passion for life and indomitable spirit will be greatly missed.



A small service for immediate family was held at Arlington Cemetery on June 10, followed by burial. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family kindly requests a donation be made in Bonnie's name to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (https://www.bbrfoundation.org/).



