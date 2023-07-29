Wojtczak, Edward

WOJTCZAK, Edward James "Jim"

Edward James (Jim) Wojtczak, 76, of Lawrenceville, GA, died July 24, 2023, after a serious illness.

He was born March 4, 1947, in Chicago, IL, to the late Edward Charles and Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Poss Wojtczak. He was preceded in death by his wife, Emily Rehm Wojtczak of Gurnee, IL; and brother, Claude David Lemley of Social Circle, GA.

After graduating from high school at Glenbrook North in Northbrook, IL, Jim proudly served in the army as a military linguistic specialist, focusing in Arabic languages, in the 1970s.

Graduating from Princeton university with a master degree, he became a Presbyterian minister in Summerville, Georgia. He worked for the department of children and family services. He retired as an IRS tax advocate, after 30 years of service.

Jim was an avid traveler of the world. He was quite the connoisseur of arts, food, wine and culture, subsequently becoming proficient in 7 languages, and creating friendships with many people worldwide. Above all, Jim loved his family and friends, and was a great lover and advocate of animals.

He is survived by his sister, Donna J. Wojtczak (Jean Adams) of Covington, GA; nephew, Greyson Adams of Covington, GA; great-nephew, Kaleb Powers of Winder, GA; and cousins from Georgia, Illinois, Colorado, Texas and Poland.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on July 31, 2023, at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe, GA.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of his favorite charities; St. Jude Children's Hospital, ASPCA, American Cancer Society, Veterans of America.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements.

