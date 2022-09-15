Witherspoon, James

WITHERSPOON, Sr., James H.



Celebration of Life Service for Mr. James H. Witherspoon, Sr. will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 12:00 Noon at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 6175 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Rev. Dr. Aaron L. Parker, Sr., pastor. Instate 11:00 AM. Family and friends please assemble at the church at 11:30 AM on the day of service. Interment Lincoln Cemetery.



He leaves to cherish fond and loving memories, his loving and devoted wife Brenda J. Witherspoon, his two sons, James H. Witherspoon, Jr., and Javier E. Witherspoon, sister Dr. Carrie Roseberry, three grandchildren, Cameron N. Boissiere, Jaime C. Witherspoon, Jazlynn M. Witherspoon, three nieces, Neeka Lynn Davis, Gitonia Morrison-McBride (Eddie) and Sandra Flood and one Nephew Trevor D. (Charity) Roseberry. He also leaves a host of family and friends.



Today, public viewing will be from 1 - 5 PM and Family will receive friends from 4 - 5 PM at Murray Brothers Chapel. Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Ceremony will start at 7:00 PM at Zion Hill Baptist Church. Services can be LIVE Streamed by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers.



