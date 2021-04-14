ajc logo
X

Wiswall, Leigh

ajc.com

| 2 hours ago

WISWALL, Leigh

Leigh Wiswall passed away on April 5, 2021. She was 70 years at the time of her passing. Leigh grew up in College Park, Georgia and attended Middle Georgia College and graduated from Georgia State University with a bachelor's degree in sociology. She passed along her love of reading, her love of cats, and her ribald sense of humor to her sisters, daughters, nieces, and nephew. Leigh is survived by her husband, George; their daughters, Laura and Sarah; her sisters, Ann Ness (Hank Blaustein) and Jean Williams (Tim Williams); and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville – www.mowells.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service

180 N Jeff Davis Dr.

Fayetteville, GA

30214

http://www.mowells.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top