WISNER, Edward James "Jim"



Edward James "Jim" Wisner, 78, of Bolivia, NC (previously of Bald Head Island, NC) passed away on January 10, 2021. Jim was born on March 2, 1942 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the son of the late John Nelson Wisner and Lorna Krieger Wisner.



Jim graduated from Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania in 1964 with a degree in Government and Law. He then enlisted in the US Army serving 2 years during the Vietnam War and was discharged as a First Lieutenant.



Jim's long career in financial services began with many successful years working for Connecticut General Life Insurance Company. In 1985 he joined Financial Service Corporation in Atlanta, Georgia serving as chairman, president and chief executive officer from 1989 until the company was sold in 1997. His career included serving on the board of directors of the IAFP's Foundation for Financial Planning, as chairman of the Broker-Dealer Advisory Committee and vice chairman of the NASD District Business Conduct Committee. He also valued his time spent as chairman of the board of regents of the College for Financial Planning/National Endowment for Financial Education.



After retirement Jim spent many very cherished years living in his beloved home, La Vita Bruta, on Bald Head Island, NC and raising his youngest daughter there. One of his greatest passions was The Bald Head Island Conservancy and he greatly enjoyed his time volunteering with the organization.



Jim is survived by his wife Helyn; his three children, Cathy Wisner Ransom (Jeff) of Atlanta, GA, Sean Wisner of Valdez, AK and Alexandra Wisner of New Haven, CT; grandchildren, Grace and Sam Noble and Elias and Makena Wisner; and sister, Virginia (Gerry) Stahl. He was preceded in death by his brother John (Jack) Wisner.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to The Bald Head Island Conservancy.

