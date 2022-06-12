WISENER, Gary Lee



Gary Lee Wisener passed away peacefully in Savannah, Georgia, on Friday, May 20, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 6, 1933. Gary graduated from Hoke Smith High School in Atlanta and received his Bachelor's degree from University of Georgia and Master's degree from Georgia State University while working full time to support his young family. Throughout his life, Gary was an athlete, mentor, and teacher. He was an avid runner and an outstanding fastpitch softball player into his thirties. He lettered in baseball, basketball, and football all four years of high school. His thirty-three-year career included teaching Mathematics and coaching several sports, but his greatest passion was basketball. Gary mentored and trained hundreds of young athletes and began the basketball program at Kennesaw State University. Gary and Liz moved to Tybee Island, Georgia when they retired and began second careers establishing Winners Choice, a sports equipment and supply business. Gary was an enthusiastic and highly successful marketer for Shoot Away selling these basketball machines to high schools and colleges throughout the nation. They also acquired several coastal properties which they managed. Gary never met a stranger, making many friends wherever he was living, working, or traveling. He always enjoyed sharing sports trivia and telling stories of growing up in Atlanta during the thirties and forties. He maintained close relationships with childhood friends and later in life they would meet each month for a meal and fellowship. This group of friends called themselves The Heros, and they were. Gary was preceded in death by his mother, Nellie Margaret Herrington Crowe; his father Fred Lee Wisener; half-sisters, Alma Jeane Henderson Nathanson, Elizabeth Wisener, and Charlotte Wisener; and his son-in-law Dr. Steve Chester.



He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Elizabeth Graves Wisener (Liz); three daughters, Debra Lee Wisener-Chester, Susan Gay Wisener, Nancy Ann Wisener Robertson (Mark); his first wife and mother of his daughters, Barbara Ann Webb Warren; and granddaughter Olivia Anne Chester.



A Celebration of Life honoring Gary Lee Wisener will be held on his beloved Tybee Island on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Guard House/Community Center 31 Van Horne Avenue Tybee Island, GA 31328 from three until five in the afternoon.



Donations in his memory may be made to the Fisher House Foundation https://fisherhouse.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/ or to a charity of your choice.

