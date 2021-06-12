Wise, Thomas

WISE, Sr., Thomas Victor



1941-2021



Tom left us on May 18, 2021, after a long and good life.



Thomas Wise passed away, in his home in Woodstock, GA, on May 18, 2021, at the age of 79. He is survived by his wife Ginny Wise, and his sister Mary Lou, 9 children, Patrick (deceased), Sherry, Tom Jr., Emily, and Ryan, his first family, and then Daniel, Donna, David and Denise and several grandchildren.



His was a veteran of the Air Force for 4 years, retired from IBM for 25 years, and at Arrow Exterminators for another 25 years. Always looking for ways to work, was an avid golfer, and ways to give back to the community. Tom was the best husband, family man and a valuable member of the community. He shared many friends, work relationships, and neighbors in the Eagle Watch Community. For the last 26 years, while living in Woodstock, GA.



There will be no services, as he will be cremated in a quiet resting place with his family. We will pray for his family and friends, left behind, as he rests in peace.

