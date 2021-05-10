<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">WISE, Michael Dexter<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">A Graveside Celebration with Military Honors for Mr. Michael Dexter Wise will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 1 pm at Lincoln Cemetery. Survivors: daughters, grandchildren, siblings, other loving relatives and many friends. Viewing today 1 – 6 pm at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com</font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLMurrayBrothers.jpg.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>