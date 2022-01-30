WISE, Mary Elizabeth



Mary, age 51, passed away on November 14, 2021 from a cerebral aneurysm which burst during a procedure to repair it. She was born at the Naval Hospital, Jacksonville, Florida on February 8, 1970 to Jeannette Roady Wise and Billy B. Wise. She graduated from Dunwoody High School in 1988, received her A.A. degree from Brevard College, Brevard, NC in 1990 and her B. A. degree from Marymount University, Arlington, VA in 1993. She married Kenneth J. Monte on October 9, 1999 and they lived in Ireland for 8 years where Ken had a chiropractic practice and they owned 2 Curves franchises. They moved to North Las Vegas, Nevada in 2006 where they opened another Curves studio and were also Senior Executive representatives of the Avon Corporation. Mary attended Canyon Ridge Christian Church and treasured the women in her Bible study group. She and Ken recently celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary. She was a unique individual, full of life, fun to be around., creative, funny and with an indomitable spirit. More than anything, she loved her dogs, Reggie, Sophie and Missy. She leaves behind her husband, Ken of North Las Vegas, NV, her mother, Jeannette of Roswell, GA, her father, Billy of Fairhope, AL, her brother David of Roswell, GA, Aunt Mary Baker of Spring Hill, TN, Uncle James Baker of Nashville, TN, Uncle Tom Roady, III (Kris) of Monteagle, TN, Aunt Larilee Wise of Norcross, GA, Grandmother, Jeanne Roady of Franklin, TN and numerous cousins. Memorials may be made to garysinisefoundation.org, which provides veterinary services to military dogs.

