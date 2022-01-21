WISE, Mary M.



Mary M. Wise, of Marietta and Canton, GA, died on January 12, 2022, at the age of 86. Otis Wise, her husband of 67 years, was by her side when she died peacefully in her sleep after a long battle with heart disease and rheumatoid arthritis. Mary was a devoted and loving wife, mother, "Grand Mary," and great-grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Otis; daughter Carol Hobbs (Nick) in Woodstock, GA; and grandchildren Katie Henley (Jeff) in Canton, GA, Brent Skelton (Laura) in Greensboro, NC, Elizabeth Chalpan (Kevin) in Roswell, and Nicholas Hobbs in Chicago; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her older daughter, Janie Graffagnino (Tom); her sister Jane Schaaf; and her brothers Joseph Meigs and Tom Meigs. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Roswell on Friday, January 28. Visitation will be at 1:00 PM followed by the service at 2:00 PM. Please see www.roswellfuneralhome.com for a memorial page.



