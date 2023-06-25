X

WISE, Lisa W.

Lisa W. Wise, age 68, of Decatur, Georgia, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2023 at her home.

During her extraordinary career in social work, Lisa was passionate about addressing the challenges of homelessness and affordable housing. In 1990, Lisa helped found Initiative for Affordable Housing, a nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing and social services to homeless and low-income families in the metropolitan Atlanta area. She served as Executive Director for over thirty years until her death. Her work helped to provide hope and stability to countless people struggling with housing issues. Lisa also recognized the need to provide job training opportunities and used her ingenuity to create re:loom, a program that teaches weaving and leadership skills to individuals who use recycled materials to design and produce handmade products that are sold online and in retail stores in the Atlanta area. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Initiative for Affordable Housing (https://affordablehousingatl.org/).

Lisa is survived by her longtime partner, Gene Mathis; and her brothers, Bruce Wismer of Sarasota, Florida, and Samuel Wismer of St. Petersburg, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Phyllis Wismer of St. Petersburg, Florida.

Lisa was a longtime member of North Decatur Presbyterian Church. A gathering for Lisa's friends will be held on Saturday, July 1, in the Fellowship Hall of North Decatur Presbyterian Church, 611 Medlock Road, Decatur, GA, from 10:00 AM until noon.

