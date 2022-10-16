ajc logo
Wise, John

WISE, John Richard

John Richard Wise, age 76, of Tucker, Georgia peacefully passed away, surrounded by family on October 9, 2022.

He was born on September 30, 1946, in Salina, Kansas to his parents, Alvin and Louise Wise, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his in-laws, Dorothy and Eldon Monty, of Salina, Kansas.

John was a devoted husband to his wife of 54 years, Jane Wise. He was a loving father to his two sons and daughters'-in-law, Marc and Sarah Wise of Atlanta, Georgia; and Michael and Pam Wise of Bluffton, SC. He was a doting grandfather to five wonderful grandchildren-Kathryn, Matthew, Connor, Anna Lu, and Parker.

After graduating with a degree in Architecture from Kansas State University in 1970, John and Jane moved to Tucker, Georgia. John focused on designing and building financial institutions throughout the country. He touched the lives of many aspiring architects.

A funeral mass will be held at All Saints Catholic Church on Tuesday, November 8, at 11:00 AM, 2443 Mt. Vernon Rd., Dunwoody, GA 30338.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Goizueta Alzheimer's Disease Research Center (GADRC) at Emory University: https://alzheimers.emory.edu/about/support/index.html




