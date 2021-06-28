ajc logo
Wise, Jean

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WISE (Salter), Jean Lanell

Funeral Service for Mrs. Jean Lanell Salter Wise will be held June 29,2021 at Zion Hill Baptist Church 6175 Campbellton Rd. SW. Atlanta, Georgia, 30331.at 1:00pm. Viewing for Mrs. S. Wise will be held on Monday June 28, 2021 from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Service will be live stream . Service will live stream from Zion Hill Baptist Church. All participants are required to wear a mask for both the viewing and Funeral Service while social distancing is required. For further information, contact Smith, Dennis-Smith Funeral Home, Chapel and Cremation Services, 3047 Campbellton Rd. SW. 30311, 404-349-2400.

