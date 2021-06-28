Wise, Jean

WISE (Salter), Jean Lanell



Funeral Service for Mrs. Jean Lanell Salter Wise will be held June 29,2021 at Zion Hill Baptist Church 6175 Campbellton Rd. SW. Atlanta, Georgia, 30331.at 1:00pm. Viewing for Mrs. S. Wise will be held on Monday June 28, 2021 from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Service will be live stream . Service will live stream from Zion Hill Baptist Church. All participants are required to wear a mask for both the viewing and Funeral Service while social distancing is required. For further information, contact Smith, Dennis-Smith Funeral Home, Chapel and Cremation Services, 3047 Campbellton Rd. SW. 30311, 404-349-2400.

