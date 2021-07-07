Wise, Edward

WISE, Jr., Edward



Monroe



Edward Monroe Wise, Jr., of Commerce, GA entered the Gates of Heaven on July 4, 2021. He was born in Tampa, Florida to Reverend Edward Monroe Wise, Sr. and Sarah Louise Roberts Wise on September 13, 1930. He was preceded in death by his wife Vera Allen Wise and his sister Mayre Louise Campbell (Dan). Surviving are his two sisters, Ruth Richardson (James) of Decatur, GA and Martha Evans (George) of Commerce, GA and nieces Claire Campbell of Decatur, GA, Marilyn Roberts of Powder Springs, GA, and nephews Ed Evans of Murphy, NC and Doug Evans of Watkinsville, GA. Edward pursued his education at Georgia Southern University (formerly Georgia Teachers College) and earned a Master's Degree in Industrial Arts from the University of Georgia. He taught Industrial Arts for over thirty years and produced many highly successful students. His teaching methods included the building of character while teaching and demanding perfection and accuracy. Edward was a very talented carpenter and furniture builder and enjoyed building selected pieces of furniture for his friends and family. He had many friends and communicated with many of them over the world as a Ham Radio Operator. He also enjoyed seeking out bargains at flea markets and working jigsaw puzzles. In addition to his hobbies, Edward loved family outings, and time spent with them was more precious than gold. To summarize Edward's life, it would be very true to say he was a giver and a very charitable person. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM today at Decatur Cemetery with Rev. Kathy Lamon officiating. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 16 Cherry Street, Commerce, GA, 30529 or Murphy-Harpst Children's Center, 740 Fletcher Street, Cedartown, GA 30125-9812.

