WISALL, Leigh



Leigh Wiswall passed away on April 5, 2021. She was 70 years at the time of her passing. Leigh grew up in College Park, Georgia and attended Middle Georgia College and graduated from Georgia State University with a bachelor's degree in sociology. She passed along her love of reading, her love of cats, and her ribald sense of humor to her sisters, daughters, nieces, and nephew. Leigh is survived by her husband, George; their daughters, Laura and Sarah; her sisters, Ann Ness (Hank Blaustein) and Jean Williams (Tim Williams); and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville – www.mowells.com

