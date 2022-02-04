Winter, Joseph

Hamburger icon
1 hour ago

WINTER, Jr., Joseph "Joe"

Joseph Lloyd "Joe" Winter, Jr., 77, of Nashville, GA, died Monday January 31, 2022 at his residence.

He was born April 8, 1944 in Atlanta, GA, to the late Joseph Lloyd Winter and the late Jeanette Holcombe Winter. He was a retired operational sales manager for the Atlanta Journal Constitution and a member of the Nashville First Baptist Church. He enjoyed his garden, camping trips, spending time with family, friends and especially loved his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister, Lynn Winter.

He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Garrett Winter of Nashville, GA; 2 sons: Anthony (Terra) Winter of Lawrenceville, GA; Jonathan (Shelley) Winter of Bradenton, FL ; daughter, Jeannette (Lee) Stallings of Nashville GA; 5 grandchildren: Abigail, Isabelle, Jessie, Luke and Joseph.

The family will honor his request for cremation and a memorial service will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 2 PM in the Nashville First Baptist Church, with the Rev. Keith Stewart officiating. Visitation will be Saturday at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Nashville First Baptist Church.

Lovein Funeral Home, Nashville, GA.

