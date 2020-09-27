

WINOKUR, Dorothy "Dottie"





Dorothy, "Dottie", Winokur passed away August 23, 2020 at the age of 91 in Atlanta, Georgia from complications of pulmonary hypertension. Dottie is predeceased by the love of her life, husband Erwin B. Winokur DVM who passed in 2003. Dottie and Erwin met on a blind date in Ithaca, NY and after sharing love letters for a time, which the family still possess, they were married in NYC in 1950. The couple was blessed to share 53 years together raising their family, operating Larchmont Animal Hospital, fishing/sunning on Long Island Sound and traveling. Dottie is survived by her twin sister Valerie Vandroff, her sons Jim and Steve, and granddaughters Jamie and Dani whom she adored. Dottie was an avid reader (Gone with the Wind being one of her favorites), a tennis fan (especially of Rafael Nadal), a wonderful mentor and a dear friend to many. We Love You Nana. Fischer Funeral Care and Cremation Services in charge of arrangements. (678) 514-1000 Sign our online guestbook at www.fischerfuneralcare.com

