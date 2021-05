WINNE, Kathryn



A memorial service is set to celebrate Kate Winne, beloved educator, church leader, mother, wife and trailblazing cancer patient, who died Sunday, June 7th, 2020, at Emory University Hospital hospice after a 14-year battle with colon cancer. She was 59. The service is 2 p.m., Sunday June 6th at Chamblee First United Methodist Church, 4147 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, in Chamblee.