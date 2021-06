WINNE, Kathryn



A service is set for today to celebrate the life of Kate Winne, beloved educator, church leader, mother, wife and trailblazing cancer patient, who died Sunday, June 7th, 2020, at Emory University Hospital hospice after a 14-year battle with colon cancer. She was 59. The service is 2 p.m., Sunday June 6th at Chamblee First United Methodist Church 4147 Chamblee-Dunwoody Rd. in Chamblee.