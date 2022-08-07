WINNALE, Sandra Anne Wilyat



Sandra Anne Wilyat Winnale peacefully went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus on July 27, 2021. She was 80 years old, surrounded by her family in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Sandy is survived by her two daughters, Tari (Stan) Baker White and Jami (Damien) Baker Borg; and her five grandchildren, Cameron (Chelsea) White, Olivia White, Ethan White, Noah (Grace) White, John (Marcie) White; her sisters, Joy Nocera, Carole Stack; and her brothers, John Wilyat and Domenic Wilyat. Sandy is preceded in death by her sisters, Lena Wellman, Rose Cody, Teresa Dunlevy, Florence Palermo; and her brother, Vincent Wilyat. Sandy was born in Warsaw, NY on October 6th,1940 to Giovanni Wilyat and Elizabeth Gocella Wilyat. The second youngest of ten children. She graduated from Warsaw Central High School in 1959 and married David G. Baker in 1961. Sandy enjoyed bowling, going to the beach and anything that involved her family. Her love for Jesus led her through her life and she was unashamed at talking about Him. Sandy is very missed and will forever be in our hearts.

