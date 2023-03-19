Winkler, Joseph

WINKLER, Jr., Joseph



August



Mr. Joseph August Winkler, Jr. age 87, passed away on March 14, 2023. Joe was born in Brewton, AL, to the late Joseph Winkler Sr., and Marjorie Miller Winkler. He graduated from Decatur High School in 1955 and attended the University of GA from 1955-1959 where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics. While at UGA, he was member of Sigma Nu Fraternity and participated in ROTC. Following graduation, he was employed at the Naval Air Test Center in Patuxent River, MD. He was commissioned 2nd Lt in the US Army and served in Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD, and was in the military reserves for 10 years. He owned and operated service stations in Decatur and Atlanta from 1964 until his retirement in 2001. In retirement, he enjoyed volunteering at Emory St Joseph Hospital for 17 years, and at the Eastlake Tour Championship golf tournament for 10 years. Joe was an avid golfer throughout his life. He loved being on the course with his friends at Rivermont Country Club and Heritage Golf.



He is survived by his wife, Susan West Winkler; sons, Joe August, III and Kathy Winkler, Rabun Gap, Clay and Kathleen Winkler, Auburn, Tom Winkler and Sandy Richardson, Atlanta, and Jason Hill, Atlanta. Five grandchildren: Brittany Winkler, Isiah Winkler and Pia Campbell, Jessica Winkler and Jared Lawrence, and Carter and Grant August Hill. Two great-grandsons: Jacob and Deacon Winkler. He is also survived by his sister, Claire Winkler, Greensville. SC; and nieces and nephews.



Joe made everyone around him smile and laugh. He knew many ways to show his love, especially through humor and good nature banter. Joe will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him and enjoyed his positive spirit.



Services were held in the chapel of Fischer Funeral Home in Chamblee on Friday, March 17. Interment in East Ellijay Baptist Church Cemetery. Those who wish please consider a memorial to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, at 2859 Paces Ferry Road, SE, Atlanta, GA 30339.

