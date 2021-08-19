Wingo, Richard

ajc logo
2 hours ago

WINGO, Sr., Richard

Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Richard G. Wingo Sr. will be held at 10 AM, Friday, August 20, 2021 at the Dortch-Williamson Chapel, 1410 Hwy. 138 SW, Fayetteville, GA 30296. Public Viewing TODAY from 6-8 PM in the Dortch-Williamson Chapel. Interment: Carver Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Elmer; son, Richard Jr. (Summer); daughter, Tasha (Orme); and a host of other relatives and friends. Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, 1410 Hwy. 138 SW, Riverdale, GA 30296. 770-907-8548.

