ajc logo
X

Wingate, Jeannette

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WINGATE (HOLMES), Jeannette "Jenny"

Jeannette Holmes Wingate passed away at home in Tucker, Georgia on January 5, 2023, at the age of 97. Known as Jenny, she was born in Vidalia, Georgia on August 18, 1925. Her parents, Bub and Ezelle Holmes, eventually moved with Jenny and her sister, Elnor and brother, Faymon to Florida, settling in Lake Wales, where Jenny graduated from high school. Later she attended the University of South Carolina, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1952. Her passions were her family, painting, and her church. She is survived by her sister, Mitzi Moran (Kevin) of Tucker; nephew, Ron (Ann) Blanton of Boise, Idaho; nephew, Larry (Jean) Blanton of Clarksville, Virginia; niece, Teresa Holmes (Mike) Baume of Citrus Heights, California; niece, Kristy Holmes Heinbach (Steve) of Auburn, California; great-nephew, Dwayne Blanton of Cayce, South Carolina; great-nephew, Kevin Blanton of Durham, North Carolina; cousin, Tiny Collins of Bend, Oregon; and goddaughter, Virginia Willis, Atlanta, Georgia. A public visitation for Jenny will take place on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Floral Hills Funeral Home, 3150 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, Georgia 30084. A public funeral service will occur on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM at First Moravian Church of Georgia, 4950 Hugh Howell Rd., Stone Mountain, Georgia 30087. Donations in memory of Jenny may be made to the First Moravian Church of Georgia on the website www.gamoravian.org using the online portal.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services

3150 Lawrenceville Highway

Tucker, GA

30084

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/tucker-ga/floral-hills-funeral-home-and-cremation-services/1156?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Christina Matacotta for the AJC

Kemp will call for teacher, state worker raises and tax rebates13h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Arrest in case of Dennis Eckersley's grandson born in woods
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

North Gwinnett football coach Stewart gets Georgia Tech analyst job
7h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Kirby Smart watches basketball Bulldogs beat Mississippi State
3h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Kirby Smart watches basketball Bulldogs beat Mississippi State
3h ago

Credit: T. Charles Erickson

Theater review: ‘Hadestown’ clothes ancient myths in modern garments
11h ago
The Latest

Baird, George
Rempe, Nancy
Walker, Terion
1h ago
Featured

Watch again: The scene on the field as Georgia repeats as national champs
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top