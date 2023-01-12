Wingate, Jeannette

WINGATE (HOLMES), Jeannette "Jenny"



Jeannette Holmes Wingate passed away at home in Tucker, Georgia on January 5, 2023, at the age of 97. Known as Jenny, she was born in Vidalia, Georgia on August 18, 1925. Her parents, Bub and Ezelle Holmes, eventually moved with Jenny and her sister, Elnor and brother, Faymon to Florida, settling in Lake Wales, where Jenny graduated from high school. Later she attended the University of South Carolina, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1952. Her passions were her family, painting, and her church. She is survived by her sister, Mitzi Moran (Kevin) of Tucker; nephew, Ron (Ann) Blanton of Boise, Idaho; nephew, Larry (Jean) Blanton of Clarksville, Virginia; niece, Teresa Holmes (Mike) Baume of Citrus Heights, California; niece, Kristy Holmes Heinbach (Steve) of Auburn, California; great-nephew, Dwayne Blanton of Cayce, South Carolina; great-nephew, Kevin Blanton of Durham, North Carolina; cousin, Tiny Collins of Bend, Oregon; and goddaughter, Virginia Willis, Atlanta, Georgia. A public visitation for Jenny will take place on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Floral Hills Funeral Home, 3150 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, Georgia 30084. A public funeral service will occur on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM at First Moravian Church of Georgia, 4950 Hugh Howell Rd., Stone Mountain, Georgia 30087. Donations in memory of Jenny may be made to the First Moravian Church of Georgia on the website www.gamoravian.org using the online portal.



