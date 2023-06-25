WINGARD, Dovie



Chandler



Died on May 25, 2023 at the age of 102+, at King's Bridge retirement community in Atlanta, GA. She was born August 30, 1920 to Bessie Lou Moran and Charles Nathaniel Chandler in Milledgeville, GA. She was the third of three sisters Barbara A. Chandler and Elizabeth Minter.



She liked to tell people she attended Peabody kindergarten through graduation from Georgia College - all on the same block in Milledgeville.



As a teenager, she worked at the Georgia Pavillon of the 1939 World's Fair in New York. Visitors lined up to hear her southern accent.



After college, she enjoyed working for Rich's,taught in the Atlanta public school system without much enthusiasm, and reveled in her stint working for the Red Cross based in New Orleans where she met her husband Major Ernest Leslie Wingard who was stationed at Camp Plauché.



Dovie C and Ernie were married on January 25, 1947. Daughter, Dovie Frances Wingard, was born in 1951.



In her 80s, Dovie C acted in television commercials, most notably one for State Farm Insurance, alongside a famous Nascar driver and in the iconic 'Rise Up' spot for the Atlanta Falcons. She was represented by Houghton Talent.



Over the years, she collected photos of herself with famous people; her favorite was Paul McCartney.



Throughout her life, Dovie C played tennis and was named 'Athlete of the Month' at Atlanta Athletic Club in 1989 and again in 2008 when she was described as "88-years-young". She also loved deep water aerobics in the Decatur Y pool, well into her 90s. Other interests were creating shell artwork and gardening, especially growing hydrangeas.



Dovie C had lots of energy and loved to travel. In the early 90s she and Ernie took "the trip of a lifetime" to London on the QE2.



She traveled around Europe, and one of her favorite trips was to Thailand in 2003 with her devoted friends India and Nick Johnson.



Dovie C continued to live in the family home on Spring Creek Road in Decatur, GA after Ernies's death in 1996 until she moved to King'sBridge in January 2012.



She is survived by her daughter, Dovie F. Wingard and son-in-law, Richard Lorber of NYC; and granddaughter, Lola Lorber and husband, Jack Mintz in Brooklyn, NY. Additionally, she is survived by loving nieces and nephews, Chandler Tagliabue (Paul), Charles Minter (Kathy), and James Minter (David Schnabel); as well as, grandnephews and nieces, Drew Tagliabue (Mark Jones), Emily Rockefeller, and Elise Minter Konover (Greg); and great-grandnephews and nieces, Laura, Sophie, John Rockefeller, and Marcus and Eli Konover. Also, godsons, Lewis Thorp and Nicko Johnson.



She was predeceased by her parents, sisters, and husband.



Memorial contributions may be sent to any of the following: American Hydrangea Society, PO Box 420753, Atlanta, GA 30342; Clairmont Presbyterian Church, 1994 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA. 30033; Decatur Family YMCA, 1100 Clairemont Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030.



A celebration of life was held at King'sBridge on June 10, 2023. At a later date, a family memorial gathering will be held in NYC and a graveside service at Black Springs Church in Milledgeville, GA.



