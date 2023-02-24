WINFREY, Mildred J.



Funeral services for Ms. Mildred J. Winfrey, of Atlanta, will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, 11:00 AM at the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 1150 Westview Dr. SW, Atlanta, 30310 with Reverend Phillip R.A. Spann, Pastor officiating. Interment Carver Memorial Gardens. Ms. Winfrey will be available for viewing on today from 1:00 until 6:00 PM at the Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000, www.mbfh.com.



