WINFREY, Jennings
Age 79, of Jonesboro, GA, passed August 28, 2023. Funeral Service Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 12 PM; Shiloh Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
