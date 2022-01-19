WINEGAR, Paul Wynn



Mr. Paul Wynn Winegar was born on June 8, 1943, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was the son of the late Glen S. and Lulo Elizabeth Winegar. Paul was preceded in death by brothers Fred Winegar of Salt Lake City, Utah, and James Winegar of Provo, Utah.



Paul attended Salt Lake City schools and graduated from South High School in 1961. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps Reserve and was stationed in San Diego, California. Upon his Honorable Discharge he returned to his home state to attend the University of Utah.



With his gift of writing, Paul became a reporter for three Utah Newspapers-- The Salt Lake City Tribune, Ogden Standard-Examiner and the Deseret News.



In 1967 he moved to Washington DC to become Administrative Assistant/Press Secretary to the late U.S. Congressman Sherman P. Lloyd and Press Secretary to the late U.S. Senator Wallace F. Bennett, both representatives for the State of Utah.



It was in Washington DC that he met his wife, Ethel. In 1973 they were married and started their family. In 1977 they moved to Atlanta, Georgia, with their daughter, and soon afterwards their son was born. Paul served as Public Information Officer for the National Park Service Southeast Regional Office. He retired in 2005 with 40 years of service in the federal government.



He was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Atlanta, where he assisted with the Greek Orthodox Youth of America (GOYA). Paul served on several committees in preparation of the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics. He was a member of GOOFS (Greek Orthodox Old folks), The Golden Group (a Senior Citizen ministry), and for many years he was an active participant in the Atlanta Greek Festival, working in the kitchen, alongside his friends of many years.



He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Athanasia (Ethel) Dimopoulos Winegar; Daughter, Christina (Deke) Wiggins; grandchildren, Caroline and Bennett; Son, Anthony (Carlie) Winegar; grandchildren, Clara and twins Henry and Gus; Brother, Robert (Miriam) Winegar; Sister, Laurie (Mark) Thomsen; Sister, Penny Smith; Sister-in-Law, Carroll Winegar; Sister-in-law, Brenda Winegar; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation for Mr. Winegar will be held at AS Turner and Sons Funeral Home on January 20, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM, with a Trisagion prayer service at 6:00. Funeral Services will be held at the Greek Cathedral of the Annunciation on January 21, 2022, at 10:00 AM.

