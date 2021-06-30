ajc logo
Winders, Joseph

Obituaries
2 hours ago

WINDERS, Joseph

Dr. Joseph George Winders passed on June 27, 2021, at Piedmont Hospital. Born in Savannah, Atlanta was his home for over 50 years. He graduated Savannah High, received undergrad and Master's from UGA, a Master's from Florida State, and his Ph.D. from UCLA and was a member of Sigma Chi. He owned Winders Stewart Consulting and was a member of St Phillips Cathedral, serving as a Virger for over 30 years. The family thanks his neighbors especially Eddie Bradley and Keirston and Makai Franklin, modern Good Samaritans. Memorial service TODAY, June 30 at St. Phillips, 10 AM.

