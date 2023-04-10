X

Winchester, Tracy

Obituaries
2 hours ago

WINCHESTER, Tracy

Joan Tracy Thomson Winchester, 80, of Atlanta, GA passed away April 4, 2023.

Tracy was born June 5,1942 in Pasadena, CA, to George and Donna Thomson. She grew up in Glendale, a suburb of Los Angles, playing tennis, body surfing, water skiing, hiking and snow skiing. She graduated from Glendale High School and then from the University of Oregon, where she studied history and was a member of the ski team. Her curious, adventurous nature and love of travel took her to San Fransisco where she became a flight attendant for Western Airlines. It was in San Fransisco where, on a blind date, she met a Navy airman named Jim Winchester. She loved his jokes and he loved that she laughed at them. They sailed San Fransisco Bay, skied Tahoe, fell in love and married in 1971. For a time, they moved about the world, from California to Guam, to Japan. Eventually Jim's family business called them back to his home town of Columbus, OH. But in 1980, they moved the business and their growing family to Atlanta, where they raised their three children and made it their home. Their marriage and the life they made together was loving, sincere and admirable.

Tracy had a brilliant intellect and a keen, irreverent wit. She was a voracious reader and had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge. She was an avid collector of books, art and all things that fascinated her. She loved the ocean and her garden. She loved a good party and threw the very best. Her thoughtfulness and generosity had no bounds.

She was passionate in her convictions and devoted to caring for the ones she loved. Over the years, she gave her time and support to Christ the King School and parish, Marist School, Boston College,The Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart, Mercy Care and JDRF, amongst other organizations she contributed to and believed in.

She loved her family and friends and cherished those relationships with all her heart. Tracy was a one-of-a-kind and will be greatly missed.

Tracy leaves behind by her husband Jim Winchester; daughter, Samantha Winchester Minutelli (Mike); son, Buzz Winchester (Jessica); daughter Blair Winchester; and her grandchildren, Amelia Minutelli and Jack Minutelli.

The funeral mass will be held Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10 am at the Cathedral of Christ the King. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart (www.greynun.org).

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Henri Hollis

DeKalb police: Man shot at car wash dies after being driven to Popeyes3h ago

Credit: David Aaro / David.Aaro@ajc.com

Jimmy Carter in hearts of Plains residents on quiet Easter Sunday
9h ago

Credit: AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.

Game time set for Hawks-Heat play-in game
7h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

LIV Golf players find a home near top of Masters leaderboard
6h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

LIV Golf players find a home near top of Masters leaderboard
6h ago

Credit: AP

T-wolves send Gobert home after fight with teammate Anderson
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Herman, Phyllis
2h ago
Miles, Jimmie
2h ago
Stinson, Michael
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Emory University

Emory baseball team scores 62 runs in 14-inning doubleheader
3h ago
Patricia Murphy: These political dogs make my day, maybe yours, too
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top