WINCHESTER, Tracy



Joan Tracy Thomson Winchester, 80, of Atlanta, GA passed away April 4, 2023.



Tracy was born June 5,1942 in Pasadena, CA, to George and Donna Thomson. She grew up in Glendale, a suburb of Los Angles, playing tennis, body surfing, water skiing, hiking and snow skiing. She graduated from Glendale High School and then from the University of Oregon, where she studied history and was a member of the ski team. Her curious, adventurous nature and love of travel took her to San Fransisco where she became a flight attendant for Western Airlines. It was in San Fransisco where, on a blind date, she met a Navy airman named Jim Winchester. She loved his jokes and he loved that she laughed at them. They sailed San Fransisco Bay, skied Tahoe, fell in love and married in 1971. For a time, they moved about the world, from California to Guam, to Japan. Eventually Jim's family business called them back to his home town of Columbus, OH. But in 1980, they moved the business and their growing family to Atlanta, where they raised their three children and made it their home. Their marriage and the life they made together was loving, sincere and admirable.



Tracy had a brilliant intellect and a keen, irreverent wit. She was a voracious reader and had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge. She was an avid collector of books, art and all things that fascinated her. She loved the ocean and her garden. She loved a good party and threw the very best. Her thoughtfulness and generosity had no bounds.



She was passionate in her convictions and devoted to caring for the ones she loved. Over the years, she gave her time and support to Christ the King School and parish, Marist School, Boston College,The Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart, Mercy Care and JDRF, amongst other organizations she contributed to and believed in.



She loved her family and friends and cherished those relationships with all her heart. Tracy was a one-of-a-kind and will be greatly missed.



Tracy leaves behind by her husband Jim Winchester; daughter, Samantha Winchester Minutelli (Mike); son, Buzz Winchester (Jessica); daughter Blair Winchester; and her grandchildren, Amelia Minutelli and Jack Minutelli.



The funeral mass will be held Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10 am at the Cathedral of Christ the King. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart (www.greynun.org).

