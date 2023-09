WINCHELL, Matthew Thomas "Matt"



Age 31, of Tucker, GA, passed away on September 6, 2023. Funeral Mass to be held September 25, 2023, 10 AM at Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30305. https://livestream.com/ctk/remembrance.



