Obituaries

Wimbush, Sarah

File photo
File photo
Dec 15, 2023

WIMBUSH, Sarah

Age 96, of Atlanta, GA, passed on December 7, 2023. Funeral Service Friday, December 15, 2023 at 12PM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.

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View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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