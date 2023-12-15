WIMBUSH, Sarah
Age 96, of Atlanta, GA, passed on December 7, 2023. Funeral Service Friday, December 15, 2023 at 12PM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
WIMBUSH, Sarah
Age 96, of Atlanta, GA, passed on December 7, 2023. Funeral Service Friday, December 15, 2023 at 12PM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral