WIMBERLY, Edward
Mr. Edward Wimberly, 74 of Decatur, GA, passed August 13, 2023. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory-South DeKalb 404.241.5656
Funeral Home Information
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb
Decatur, GA
30034
https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
