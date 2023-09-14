Wimberly, Edward

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

WIMBERLY, Edward

Mr. Edward Wimberly, 74 of Decatur, GA, passed August 13, 2023. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory-South DeKalb 404.241.5656

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

CLINCHED! Braves claim sixth straight NL East title4h ago

Credit: AP

Photos: Braves celebrate as East Division champions
3h ago

Credit: WSB 24-Hour Traffic Center

I-285 in Sandy Springs back open after truck overturns, spills chicken
3h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

NEW DEVELOPMENT
Trump RICO defendant wants to inspect confidential Fulton voting records
10h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

NEW DEVELOPMENT
Trump RICO defendant wants to inspect confidential Fulton voting records
10h ago

Credit: ASSOCiA

TV, film producers spent $4.1 billion in Georgia fiscal year 2023
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Smith, Leila
1h ago
Price, Lawrence
1h ago
Costen, Melva
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

As Braves close in on 6th straight NL East title, follow updates from the AJC
11h ago
16 with Georgia connections among those remembered on 22nd Sept. 11 Day
PHOTOS: Ceremonies across the nation commemorate 22nd anniversary of 9/11
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top