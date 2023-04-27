X

Wilson, Willie

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WILSON, Willie

 Mr. Willie "Pig" Wilson, age 73, of SW Atlanta, passed April 19, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 29, 11 AM in our chapel. Guests are asked to assemble at 10:45 AM on the day of service at Herschel Thornton Mortuary 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr. SW, 404-691-4685, www.thorntonmortuary.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Herschel Thornton Mortuary

3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW

Atlanta, GA

30311

https://www.thorntonmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Casey Allen -- Facebook

‘Heart of gold’: Family grieves mother of 4 stabbed to death in Gainesville6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Georgia lieutenant governor goes after college spending on diversity programs
9h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Police ID suspect in Old 4th Ward skate park shooting that injured 2
12h ago

Man shot along walking path inside Piedmont Park
13h ago

Man shot along walking path inside Piedmont Park
13h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

16-year-old gets life in prison after marijuana deal turns deadly in Gwinnett
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Bell, Betty
Arnold, David
Nichols, Timothy
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

From AJC archives: A reporter’s encounter with the timeless Harry Belafonte
Orange Crush returned to Tybee Island with unprecedented force
Concerns persist as Gwinnett board debates sex ed decision
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top