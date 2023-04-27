WILSON, Willie



Mr. Willie "Pig" Wilson, age 73, of SW Atlanta, passed April 19, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 29, 11 AM in our chapel. Guests are asked to assemble at 10:45 AM on the day of service at Herschel Thornton Mortuary 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr. SW, 404-691-4685, www.thorntonmortuary.com

